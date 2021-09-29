CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Democrats’ split on energy policies threaten budget bill

Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON — House and Senate Democrats are moving further away from each other on energy-related provisions of their sprawling budget reconciliation bill at a critical moment for President Joe Biden's domestic policy agenda. The latest sign of trouble came Monday night when a trio of Texas Democrats released a letter...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

Democrats in Congress are arguing among themselves about whether to pass a massive spending bill, or merely a large one. They should listen to voters, who are pointing the way. A new Morning Consult poll asked voters what they think of the child tax credit Democrats expanded as part of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Dan Kildee
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Colin Allred
Person
Lizzie Fletcher
Janesville Gazette

With GOP sidelined, Manchin steps up to defend fossil fuels

WASHINGTON – Climate hawks on and around Capitol Hill accustomed to seeing Republicans thwart their agenda have found a new roadblock in Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. Environmentalists knew they would face challenges winning Manchin’s support for the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package that Democrats can pass...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Janesville Gazette

Senate poised to pull nation back from default brink, for now

The Senate is nearing a deal on a short-term increase in the debt ceiling that would pull the U.S. from the brink of a payment default but threatens to exacerbate year-end clashes over trillions in government spending. After weeks of stalled talks, Democrats appeared to be on the verge of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Democrats#Shale Oil#Tax Bill#Senate#Texans#Democratic#American#House Ways And Means#D Ore#The Ways And Means
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Centrist Democrats outline a scaled-back budget bill

WASHINGTON — As Democrats begin to contemplate cuts to their $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” bill, the centrist Progressive Policy Institute took a crack at a $2 trillion version this week. It’s one of the more detailed pitches for a smaller bill so far, and there’s some overlap between the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Michigan Advance

GOP lawmakers slam federal probe into threats against school board members

WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans on Thursday objected to a move by the Justice Department to investigate violent threats made against local school board members and teachers, arguing that the federal agency is “policing the speech of citizens and concerned parents.” “Violence and true threats of violence should have no place in our civic discourse, but […] The post GOP lawmakers slam federal probe into threats against school board members appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy