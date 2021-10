So, some friends and I have created a group playlist on Spotify. Recently, the theme had us searching for a song from the year we were born. Nope, not gonna give that nugget of info away, but one of the members of our group chose a song by Cake. It’s a group I really love, but I listen to so much music that they fall out of my song rotation, and I’m always really happy when they fall back into it!

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO