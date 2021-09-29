Road rage assault reported in Middle River, man robbed of dirt bike in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week.

At 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, an individual backed a truck up to a used battery cage at a business located in the 6400-block of Petrie Way in Rosedale (21237). The suspect then broke the lock on the cage and stole multiple batteries before driving away.

At just after 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, an individual got into a verbal argument with another individual in the area of Eastern Boulevard at Wilson Point Road in Middle River (21220). The argument continued onto Eastern Avenue at Chesapeake Park Plaza. The victim then exited his vehicle and attempted to confront the suspect when the suspect struck him with his vehicle.

At 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 26, after an argument, an armed individual threatened several people in a business parking lot in the 600-block of Bowleys Quarters Road (21220).

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, five individuals stole a dirt bike from an individual who was riding the bike in the 3700-block of E. Joppa Road (21236). One of the suspects rode off with the dirt bike while the other four suspects fled the scene.

