CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nottingham, MD

Road rage assault reported in Middle River, man robbed of dirt bike in Nottingham

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKaSX_0cBp97Ol00

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week.

At 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, an individual backed a truck up to a used battery cage at a business located in the 6400-block of Petrie Way in Rosedale (21237). The suspect then broke the lock on the cage and stole multiple batteries before driving away.

At just after 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, an individual got into a verbal argument with another individual in the area of Eastern Boulevard at Wilson Point Road in Middle River (21220). The argument continued onto Eastern Avenue at Chesapeake Park Plaza. The victim then exited his vehicle and attempted to confront the suspect when the suspect struck him with his vehicle.

At 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 26, after an argument, an armed individual threatened several people in a business parking lot in the 600-block of Bowleys Quarters Road (21220).

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, five individuals stole a dirt bike from an individual who was riding the bike in the 3700-block of E. Joppa Road (21236). One of the suspects rode off with the dirt bike while the other four suspects fled the scene.

The post Road rage assault reported in Middle River, man robbed of dirt bike in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Police investigating road rage incident on I-695 in Carney, gas station robbed in Parkville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported over the past week. At 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, a driver on I-695 between Harford Road and Perring Parkway would not allow another driver to change lanes and get in front of him. The suspect then pointed a firearm out of the driver side window toward the victim. … Continue reading "Police investigating road rage incident on I-695 in Carney, gas station robbed in Parkville" The post Police investigating road rage incident on I-695 in Carney, gas station robbed in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Assault reported in Carney, door to Parkville business shattered

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, an individual broke the drive-through window in order to break into a business in the 7300-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237).  The suspect stole cash from the registers and caused damage to the property before fleeing … Continue reading "Assault reported in Carney, door to Parkville business shattered" The post Assault reported in Carney, door to Parkville business shattered appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Middle River 16-year-old

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are searching for a critical missing 16-year-old from Middle River. Heaven Simons is 5’2” tall and weighs 150 lbs. She was last seen on October 4 wearing a burgundy wig, gray pants, and a denim jacket. Heaven has been reported missing from the 600-block of Middle River Road (21220). Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked … Continue reading "Police searching for missing Middle River 16-year-old" The post Police searching for missing Middle River 16-year-old appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicle fire reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday afternoon vehicle fire in White Marsh. At just after 2:30 p.m., the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company said that units were responding to the blaze in the area of Route 40 at Days Cove Road. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post Vehicle fire reported in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middle River, MD
City
Nottingham, MD
City
Joppa, MD
Middle River, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Rosedale, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Critical injuries reported in fire at Rosedale auto body shop

ROSEDALE, MD—One person suffered critical injuries in Wednesday’s two-alarm fire at a Rosedale auto body shop. At just before 4 p.m., crews from the Baltimore County Fire Department responded to the 7300-block of Philadelphia Road (21237) for a commercial building fire. First-arriving units reported heavy smoke and fire and quickly called for a second alarm. Firefighters were alerted to a … Continue reading "Critical injuries reported in fire at Rosedale auto body shop" The post Critical injuries reported in fire at Rosedale auto body shop appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

2-alarm fire reported in Rosedale

UPDATE: This is now a three-alarm fire.  Philadelphia Road has been shut down.  No injuries have been reported. Original story below… —— ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Rosedale. The blaze was reported at just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the 7300-block of Philadelphia Road (21237). Units arrived to find heavy fire showing from … Continue reading "2-alarm fire reported in Rosedale" The post 2-alarm fire reported in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Officers from Parkville, White Marsh precincts spend Coffee with a Cop day in Perry Hall [PHOTOS]

PERRY HALL, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department celebrated national Coffee with a Cop day in Perry Hall on Wednesday. Officers from the Parkville and White Marsh precincts met with members of the community at Town Square Perry Hall on Wednesday morning. National Coffee with a Cop day is a day dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement … Continue reading "Officers from Parkville, White Marsh precincts spend Coffee with a Cop day in Perry Hall [PHOTOS]" The post Officers from Parkville, White Marsh precincts spend Coffee with a Cop day in Perry Hall [PHOTOS] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing 11-year-old from Essex

UPDATE: Markel has been located safe and unharmed. Original story below… —— ESSEX, MD—Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy. Markel Coley is 4’5″ and weighs 86 pounds. He was last seen on September 30, 2021 in the 1400-block of Hopewell Road in Essex. Police say he is known to frequent the area around … Continue reading "Police searching for missing 11-year-old from Essex" The post Police searching for missing 11-year-old from Essex appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Bike#Road Rage
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Essex woman

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Essex woman. Louisa Williamson, 40, is 5’2” tall and weighs 145 lbs. She has been reported missing from the 900-block of Ashbridge Drive (21221) She was seen wearing a t-shirt and gray sweatpants, and may be driving a white 2005 Toyota Camry with MD tag 9EG8847. Authorities say she may … Continue reading "Police searching for missing Essex woman" The post Police searching for missing Essex woman appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicle fire reported in I-95 Express Toll Lanes

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday evening vehicle fire on Interstate 95. The fire was reported in the northbound I-95 Express Toll Lanes just past the I-695 interchange. All northbound Express Toll Lanes are currently blocked. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should expect delays in the area. The post Vehicle fire reported in I-95 Express Toll Lanes appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Crash shuts down southbound I-95 at I-695 interchange

UPDATE: Injuries were reported in this crash.  No other details are available at this time.  All lanes have been reopened. Original story below… —— ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 95. The crash was reported at just before 9:30 a.m. along southbound I-95 just past I-695. All southbound lanes of I-95 have been … Continue reading "Crash shuts down southbound I-95 at I-695 interchange" The post Crash shuts down southbound I-95 at I-695 interchange appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Hazmat crews responding to overturned truck, fuel spill on Route 43

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday morning crash in White Marsh. At around 9:15 a.m., units from White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company responded to crash involving an overturned trash truck on White Marsh Boulevard at Pulaski Highway. Hazmat crews are on the scene due to a fuel spill that resulted from the crash. Motorists should expect … Continue reading "Hazmat crews responding to overturned truck, fuel spill on Route 43" The post Hazmat crews responding to overturned truck, fuel spill on Route 43 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Water main break reported in Seven Courts community

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A water main break occurred in the Seven Courts community overnight. The break was reported at the intersection of Seven Courts Drive and Hoban Court (21236). Hoban Court will be closed while repairs are made to the water main. Motorists should use caution in the area. Photo via Pixabay The post Water main break reported in Seven Courts community appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police respond to Carney barricade situation

CARNEY, MD—Police responded to a barricade situation in Carney on Saturday morning. At just before 8:15 a.m., officers responded to the 8800-block of Walther Boulevard (21234). At the scene, authorities found a lone, suicidal subject who initially refused to comply with police. After working to communicate with the subject, officers were able to place him in custody without incident. No … Continue reading "Police respond to Carney barricade situation" The post Police respond to Carney barricade situation appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CARNEY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

House fire reported in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday night house fire in Parkville. The fire was reported at around 9:45 p.m. on California Avenue (21234). Arriving units found a fire in the rear laundry room of the home. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post House fire reported in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Baltimore man last seen on September 17, vehicle found

BALTIMORE, MD—Police are searching for a missing Baltimore man who was last seen earlier this month. Faruq Osilalu, 22, was last seen on September 17 in Baltimore City working as driver for Sedan Service on Belair Road. His vehicle was found in the city on September 29th.  Osilalu is 6’1” and weighs 148 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is … Continue reading "Police searching for missing Baltimore man last seen on September 17, vehicle found" The post Police searching for missing Baltimore man last seen on September 17, vehicle found appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Memorial sign requested for Stanley Vingsen, ‘walking man’ who was killed on Pulaski Highway

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Friends and family members of a local man who was struck and killed on Pulaski Highway want him to be memorialized. Stanley Vingsen Jr., known by many for decades as the “walking man” who could often be seen walking in and around the Nottingham area, was killed on Saturday, September 18, while crossing Route 40 near Campbell Boulevard. … Continue reading "Memorial sign requested for Stanley Vingsen, ‘walking man’ who was killed on Pulaski Highway" The post Memorial sign requested for Stanley Vingsen, ‘walking man’ who was killed on Pulaski Highway appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Woman robbed in Overlea/Fullerton, stabbing reported in Hillendale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between 6:45 a.m. on Friday, September 24 and 12 p.m. on Monday, September 27, three individuals entered the location in the 1700-block of Weyburn Road in Rosedale (21237).  The suspects destroyed and stole miscellaneous property before fleeing the scene. At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, … Continue reading "Woman robbed in Overlea/Fullerton, stabbing reported in Hillendale" The post Woman robbed in Overlea/Fullerton, stabbing reported in Hillendale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Fatal Parkville house fire leaves 1 dead

PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a fatal, Wednesday morning house fire in Parkville. At approximately 6:15 a.m., units responded to the 7300-block of Harford Road (21234) and found smoke showing from the second floor of a rowhome. Two homes were involved in the fire. One victim was found on the second floor of one of the homes and … Continue reading "Fatal Parkville house fire leaves 1 dead" The post Fatal Parkville house fire leaves 1 dead appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Reisterstown man convicted of first-degree murder in connection with fatal Essex stabbing

ESSEX, MD—A Reisterstown man has been convicted in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred at an Essex bar last year. Shawn A. Parks, 33, was found guilty of first-degree, premeditated murder by a jury late Monday in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. On August 30, 2020, officers with the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the parking lot … Continue reading "Reisterstown man convicted of first-degree murder in connection with fatal Essex stabbing" The post Reisterstown man convicted of first-degree murder in connection with fatal Essex stabbing appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
1K+
Followers
412
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy