LETTER: Lack of leadership in Minnetonka

I am concerned about the lack of leadership and responsibility for citizens’ health currently demonstrated by the mayor and other leaders in Minnetonka. They recently rescinded a mask requirement for people when in city properties, including city hall and Williston Fitness Center. Signs “request” people wear masks, but they’re not required. Families with unvaccinated children, the immunocompromised, and seniors use Williston every week. Now seniors are likely experiencing waning vaccine effectiveness about eight months after injections; in other words, now.