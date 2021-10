SUFFOLK, Va. — When 8-year-old Alexander Taylor came home from school last week with a cough and runny nose, his dad panicked and immediately took him to get tested for COVID-19. "His results came back negative," said Barry Taylor, Alexander's father. "We worry as much as everyone else does about our children and their exposure, both in school and out, to COVID whenever they interact with anyone."

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO