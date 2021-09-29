CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free NFL Picks For Today 9/30/2021

Jaguars at Bengals—NFL pick is Cincinnati Bengals -7.5. Tough spot for a rookie head coach and starting quarterback to experience their first Thursday night game after a Sunday game and heading out to the road. Head coach Urban Meyer had no experience in NFL prior to taking this job. Cincinnati moved to 3-0 after their win at Pittsburgh 24-10. Cincinnati defense has shown improvement holding their opponents to 317 yards, 3.3 yards per rush and 5.4 yard per pass attempt. Quarterback Joe Burrow is completing 70.7% of his passes with 8.5 yards per pass attempt. In his lone home game Burrow completed 74.1% of his passes for 9.7 yards per pass attempt against the Vikings. Burrow has thrown for at least two touchdown passes in all three games. Jaguars continued their poor play defending the pass this season giving up 302 yards, 74.3% completion rate and 9 yards per pass attempt. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is completing 54.2% of his throws with 5.7 yards per pass attempt and seven interceptions. Bengals fans will be fired out for this prime time showing and a team that came off a road win against a hated divisional rival in the Steelers. It will be a good home field advantage for the Bengals. Play Cincinnati -7.5.

