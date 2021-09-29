CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Dollar Tree, Gap, Affirm, Micron, Netflix and more

By Tanaya Macheel, @tanayamac
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Dollar Tree — Dollar Tree surged 16% after the discount retailer announced plans to add price points above $1 across all Dollar Tree Plus stores and will begin testing price points above $1 in some legacy Dollar Tree stores. The company also increased its share repurchase authorization by $1.05 billion to a total of $2.5 billion.

