Prince William, Not Prince Charles, Is the 'New Leader' of the Monarchy—Royal Author

By Jack Royston
 8 days ago
Prince William is "under pressure" after a year in which the royal family was gripped by crisis—but the monarchy has survived worse, according to a historian.

Comments

Janette Parker
7d ago

great news, and as it should be. Prince William and Kate will make amazing leaders. the world already loves and respects Prince William..

Reply(7)
47
Rossi Rose
7d ago

Prince William the Duke of Cambridge and Duchess Catherine will save the Monarchy. Beautiful couple with beautiful children. His mother the Diana, Princess of Wales would be so proud!!!

Reply(1)
24
Melanie Fundanish
7d ago

This is as it should be. A new generation with new ideas with a sound mind and heart ❤. He can be mentored by the Queen. Perfect!

Reply(5)
15
