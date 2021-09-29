Prince William, Not Prince Charles, Is the 'New Leader' of the Monarchy—Royal Author

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as full-time working members of the royal family, they made it pretty clear that they never intended on shying away from the spotlight. Yet, they've also been subjected to a lot of criticism after claiming that they wanted to have more privacy, despite the fact that they've been making headlines on almost a daily basis since they left London. "For a guy who craves privacy, Prince Harry sure is yapping a lot about his private life...," Piers Morgan, one of their biggest detractors, said on Twitter.
