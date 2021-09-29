Enter to Win The Ultimate Date Night!

X marks the spot for a good date. How about trying one of these options?. X is for eXperience, as in the Gleason Magic Experience. This is a close-up, sleight-of-hand magic show full of card tricks and mind reading. Greg Gleason has been performing magic for more than 30 years, with most of his time spent in Las Vegas. Back in the ’80s, he lived in Kansas City, and he had been wanting to return to the area to do some shows. You can now find him Friday through Sunday at the small theater next to Brass Onion at Prairiefire. His show is entertaining and fun, with just the right amount of humor injected into the act. As is the case with most professional magic shows I have seen, I had no clue how he did any of his illusions. Even when he explained some of the card tricks, I still didn’t get it. I suppose that’s the sign of a good magician. Gleason will be in town until January, so don’t miss out on getting some tickets.

