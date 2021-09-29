CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Enter to Win The Ultimate Date Night!

By Magic 95.5
mycolumbusmagic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Magic 95.5 wants to get you and your boo out of the house for the ultimate date night. You can win dinner for two and premium seats to the Columbus R&B fest starring Keith Sweat, Silk, Tank, Dru Hill, and Tevin Campbell all performing live on October 8th at Nationwide Arena.

mycolumbusmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

Win an Ultimate Feeding Set

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 1:00 AM EDT on 9/27/2021. Ends: 12:59 AM EDT on 9/28/2021. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith's publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.
LOTTERY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Enter to Win the Ultimate Tailgating Package as Part of Tops FANtasy FOODball

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Tops Friendly Markets to give away the Ultimate Tailgating Package as part of Tops FANtasy FOODball!. The prize includes: $200 Tops Gift Card,Football Themed...
HOBBIES
cityline.tv

Enter To Win A $3,500 Best Buy Gift Card

Our online audience has a chance to win some exciting giveaways! Watch Cityline and be sure to include the full name of the product you want to win in the entry form below. Generic contest rules apply. Good luck!
HOBBIES
kcparent.com

Date Nights: Exploring the letter X in KC

X marks the spot for a good date. How about trying one of these options?. X is for eXperience, as in the Gleason Magic Experience. This is a close-up, sleight-of-hand magic show full of card tricks and mind reading. Greg Gleason has been performing magic for more than 30 years, with most of his time spent in Las Vegas. Back in the ’80s, he lived in Kansas City, and he had been wanting to return to the area to do some shows. You can now find him Friday through Sunday at the small theater next to Brass Onion at Prairiefire. His show is entertaining and fun, with just the right amount of humor injected into the act. As is the case with most professional magic shows I have seen, I had no clue how he did any of his illusions. Even when he explained some of the card tricks, I still didn’t get it. I suppose that’s the sign of a good magician. Gleason will be in town until January, so don’t miss out on getting some tickets.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
Person
Keith Sweat
Person
Tevin Campbell
Westword

Date Night: Dinner and a Jazz Show at Nocturne

Whether you're single and swinging, in a serious relationship or have been married for fifty years, everyone needs a date night. From great first-date restaurants to places you can enjoy without talking to unique spots that offer more than just food and drinks, these recommendations are sure to impress. This week's date: Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club.
RESTAURANTS
humblemusings.com

Dating Ideas: 7 Ideas for the Perfect Night Out

If you survived the pandemic without getting pregnant, you may have fallen on the other side of the lockdown statistics. According to recent statistics, divorce rates skyrocketed during the pandemic in countries across the globe. In the UK, there was a 122% rise in divorce inquires, while a 34% increase in divorce attorney sales was documented in the United States. China and Sweden also saw a major spike in breakups.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
941area.com

Date Night Restaurants in Siesta Key

Are you in need of charming your significant other? Why not take them to one of the best date night restaurants in Siesta Key so you can not only impress the person you love but also eat a delicious meal. Check out all the best places for date night in...
SIESTA KEY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Night#Silk
roseville.ca.us

Go paperless and enter to win

When you sign up for paperless utility billing or AutoPay between October 1 and December 31, you'll be automatically entered to win one of ten $50 gift cards*. Receive up to two entries by registering for both AutoPay and paperless billing. If you're already enrolled, you're already entered. Visit roseville.ca.us/billpay to get started.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Daily Trojan

Have a date night with a fall twist

Every fall activity is perfect for a budding romance, long-standing affair or friends with “tension.” There’s a crispness in the air that makes us joke quicker and move closer. That being said, it’s no secret that Los Angeles doesn’t exactly have the best fall weather. But it is possible to “DIY” that fall magic with just a little extra effort.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Essence

Queen Latifah Says 'Living Single' Cast Was Told They Needed To Lose Weight: 'We Look Like Real Women'

The star is working to change the narrative people have about obesity and opening up about her journey with her body before and after entering the industry. In all the years that Queen Latifah has been a household name, one of the things she hasn’t really openly discussed is her weight. But for the first time, she’s sharing her health journey in an effort to put the spotlight on a new partnership. She’s teamed up with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to change the narrative surrounding obesity. Their goal, through a series of short videos meant to play out like modern TV shows, is to reduce the stigma and shame people try to attach to the disease and put more focus on things, like the hormonal issues and biology that can cause it. Hence the title of the campaign, “It’s Bigger Than Me.”
WEIGHT LOSS
thebrag.com

Slipknot drummer reveals how wearing ‘disgusting’ mask affected him

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has revealed how wearing one of the band’s “disgusting” trademark masks affected him. During an appearance on 102.9 The Hog (via Ultimate Guitar), Weinberg was asked whether the band get to “pick out what you’re looking for” or “have input” when it comes to the masks.
MUSIC
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
officialcharts.com

Tina Turner sells back-catalogue of hits to BMG for a record-breaking sum

Tina Turner has sold her back catalogue of hits to label BMG in a landmark, record-breaking deal. The sale includes all the song's from Tina's illustrious career over six decades - including hits like What's Love Got To Do With It and The Best - as well as the right's to her name, likeness and image.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy