Watch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. It’s been a rough few weeks for Facebook after The Wall Street Journal published a series of reports on the company dubbed the Facebook Files. The reporting surrounding the Facebook Files is based on a series of internal Facebook documents the Journal received. So far the most damning documents show that Facebook is well aware of the negative mental health effects its platforms (including Facebook and Instagram) have on children. The Wall Street Journal’s reporting has been strongly condemned by Facebook, but that hasn’t stopped the reporting leading to Senate hearings on the matter, which take place today.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO