The Knicks reportedly let Reggie Bullock go over Tom Thibodeau’s objections. That’s a good thing

Much of the talk around Kemba Walker the last few years has been his injury history. A healthy Walker could raise the Knicks’ competitive ceiling. If you remember one thing about last year’s MVP race, it’s probably that Nikola Jokic won it. But if you remember two things, the second is probably the fact that it was built around a particular narrative: who played in the most games. LeBron James’ health is why he fell out of the race earlier than he might typically, given his numbers last season. Joel Embiid’s candidacy was legitimate but viewed as more malleable than Jokic’s due to the fact that the Serbian outplayed the Sixer by 21 games. Perhaps even more than you heard Mike Breen shout the word “bang,” you heard pundits aplenty note that the “best ability is availability.”

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO