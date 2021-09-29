CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Knicks reportedly let Reggie Bullock go over Tom Thibodeau’s objections. That’s a good thing

By Joe Flynn
Posting and Toasting
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarc Berman of The New York Post tried to stoke the fires of takesmanship Tuesday when he published an article on the challenges head coach Tom Thibodeau faces replicating last season’s defense. While it’s almost certainly true that the Knicks’ defense, that is likely due to some regression in last season’s shockingly low opponent field goal percentage. Berman, however, would like you believe the reason is the departure of Reggie Bullock and (LOL) Elfrid Payton.

