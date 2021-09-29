Drive for N.C. sports betting bill stalls in House

The N.C. Senate bill that would legalize sports betting on phones and at various venues is stuck in the House, and it may not see action until next year’s session. Senate Bill 688 passed the Senate by a 26-21 vote on Aug. 19. After introduction in the House Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations, the legislation was referred to the House Committee on Commerce on Sept. 15. If committee members give the bill a thumbs-up, it would move to the House Judiciary Committee.