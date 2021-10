Ronnie Stanley’s return to the gridiron isn’t exactly going as planned with more injuries piling on. Outside the sport, though, Stanley is probably riding the high of his recent engagement and wedding planning. The Baltimore Ravens left tackle got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Emily Kucharczyk, months ago, and is soon going to be in-laws with Indianapolis Colts defensive end (and his former Notre Dame teammate) Isaac Rochell. Unlike Rochell and his YouTuber wife, Allison Kuch, Stanley and Kucharczyk are pretty low-key about their relationship. It provokes a bit of curiosity about Ronnie Stanley’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée and her background, which we reveal in this Emily Kucharczyk wiki.

