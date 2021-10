I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the page for the celebration of completing the Borst Pioneer Church Replica Sept. 21. It was a spectacular page, so well done. Thank you editor and staff. This five-year project was made possible with the contributions of many members of the community and the city’s cooperation. I am grateful. It was an intimate crowd; so many had given so much. They stayed in the rain to look at all the pictures of building the church and the Donor’s plaques to thank those people.

5 DAYS AGO