Justin Tucker, Jamal Agnew artifacts on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball fans got to see both the longest field goal in NFL history and the longest touchdown in NFL history on Sunday, and now artifacts from those record-setting performances are on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has sent the uniform he wore on...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Las Cruces Sun-News

Jaguars' Jamal Agnew returns missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown

A last-second field goal attempt that would have set an NFL record turned into a record-tying runback the other way on Sunday. On the final play of the first half of the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars, Cards kicker Matt Prater – who already holds the NFL record with a 64-yard field goal – came out to attempt a 68-yarder.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags Week 3 Player of the Game vs. Cardinals: KR Jamal Agnew

For Jacksonville Jaguars fans, Week 3’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was a roller coaster of emotions, but the biggest moment came almost right before halftime. With veteran kicker Matt Prater set to attempt a 68-yard field goal, the Jags had veteran returner Jamal Agnew wait in the end zone and the highlight that followed resulted in history being made at TIAA Bank Field.
NFL
newsbrig.com

Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew scored longest TD in NFL history

Matt Prater booted a franchise-record 62-yard field goal for the Arizona Cardinals last week. So head coach Kliff Kingsbury decided to give him a shot at the league record with a 68-yard attempt against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as time ran out on the first half. This was not a good decision.
NFL
FanSided

Jamal Agnew gives Jaguars’ spark, have chance to pull the upset

For a moment, it looked like the Jacksonville Jaguars would be trailing 0-7 before halftime. However, they scored two touchdowns before the end of the second quarter and are currently leading 13-7. It all started with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The rookie passer found wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. for a...
NFL
Florida Times-Union

POSTGAME REVIEW: Jaguars' skid hits 18 vs. Cardinals despite Jamal Agnew 109-yard return

The Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their third game of the 2021 NFL season, taking on the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field. It's a contest of former No. 1 NFL Draft selections. Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence, selected first overall from Clemson, takes on former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and an explosive Arizona team that also includes future Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt and veteran receivers A.J. Green and DeAndre Hopkins. The Jaguars are attempting to halt a losing streak that has dragged on for 17 games. Urban Meyer is still seeking his first win as an NFL head coach.
NFL
Big Cat Country

Jamal Agnew wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Agnew is the second player in franchise history to win Special Teams Player of the Month, joining punter Chris Hanson, who won the award in September 2005. Agnew is the first veteran Jaguars player to win AFC Player of the Month since running back Fred Taylor in December 2007.
NFL
