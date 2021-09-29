'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Stunned After James Holzhauer Takes a Shot at Matt Amodio
Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio is on fire, and he knows it. But even still, fellow Jeopardy! prodigy James Holzhauer isn't afraid to give him a hard time. On September 17, Matt finished off another week on the beloved quiz show with 23 consecutive game wins and total earnings of $825,801. These stats put him in third place for Jeopardy!’s consecutive games won and highest winnings during regular season play. Ahead of Matt in first and second place are Ken Jennings and James, respectively.www.cosmopolitan.com
