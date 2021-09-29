CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Stunned After James Holzhauer Takes a Shot at Matt Amodio

Cover picture for the articleJeopardy! champion Matt Amodio is on fire, and he knows it. But even still, fellow Jeopardy! prodigy James Holzhauer isn't afraid to give him a hard time. On September 17, Matt finished off another week on the beloved quiz show with 23 consecutive game wins and total earnings of $825,801. These stats put him in third place for Jeopardy!’s consecutive games won and highest winnings during regular season play. Ahead of Matt in first and second place are Ken Jennings and James, respectively.

Take the show off while it's reputation is highn If that is done then it might be restarted when the situation gets right. The contestants are out control because the host lost control. A payola scandal is inevitable.. It seem not too long ago that the champion was champion for the day and the next day a new bunch took their places. Thus prevents the contestants from becoming prima donnas.

Deseret News

‘The Jeopardy! story no one is following,’ according to Ken Jennings

For the better part of 10 months, “Jeopardy!” has focused on one big storyline: Who will be the next host?. Since Alex Trebek’s death, the beloved quiz show that has seen very little change in format over the years, has cycled through 16 guest hosts. Every single host has sparked discussion and debate among “Jeopardy!” fans. Some people even claimed they would stop watching the show altogether if “Jeopardy!” went with certain hosts.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Reveals a ‘Makeup’ Snafu on Show in Hilarious Tweet

On Wednesday night, current Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio revealed a hilarious issue he had with his eye makeup that he applied before a recent episode. Amodio went for 26 wins in a row tonight as he currently sits at third place on the game show’s all-time wins leaderboard. He moved into sole position of third place last week. The Yale graduate student now only has Jeopardy! legends James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings in front of him.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Why 'Jeopardy!' Has Failed After Alex Trebek's Death, According to a Former Champ

Confusion and controversy continues to surround Jeopardy!, and one former champion believes he understands why. Arthur Chu wrote an insightful column for The Washington Post last month, saying that he believes the show has strayed too far from the late Alex Trebek's central tenant of hosting. Chu — who became infamous for an 11-game win-streak in 2014 using a unique "frenetic" playing style — explained that Trebek always wanted the contestants, not the host to be the center of attention.
TV & VIDEOS

