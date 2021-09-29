CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Can the US avoid another government shutdown?

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS politicians are once again battling over the funding of the federal government. At the heart of this is a bitter row over lifting the debt ceiling - a limit on the amount the US government can borrow. If Republicans and Democrats don't agree by Thursday night, the US could face a government shutdown.

www.bbc.com

Fortune

Why Democrats can’t raise the debt ceiling without Mitch McConnell

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A dark lingering cloud, or perhaps a sad and gray drop ceiling, continuously hangs over the U.S. economy: The self-perpetuated and self-enforced debt ceiling, which every few years threatens to wreak havoc on the country's financial well-being. Now it appears that the Senate will narrowly and temporarily avoid crisis once again, with a can-kicking maneuver instead of a permanent solution.
Fox News

No infrastructure bill but an off-ramp instead

Congress may not have an infrastructure bill. But at least it has an off-ramp. Democrats and Republicans forged what appeared to be a compromise on the debt ceiling Wednesday. Lawmakers sometimes steel their positions so deeply that they can’t extract themselves. They’re stuck on a road to oblivion – as the headlights of a crisis careen down the highway at them.
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
State
Washington State
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
CNET

The US debt ceiling: What it is and what happens if Congress doesn't raise it

The US government has never defaulted on its debts -- but Senate Republicans' maneuvering is threatening to shatter the nation's financial track record. At the center of the congressional fight is a somewhat obscure bureaucratic mechanism: the debt limit, which is the amount of money the government is legally allowed to borrow. Failing to raise (or suspend) it could lead to dire financial consequences that could impact every part of the US economy.
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Janet Yellen
BBC

US senators agree to extend debt ceiling to avoid default

Senators in the United States have agreed to extend the country's debt ceiling, less than two weeks before it was due to be reached. Disagreements over the ceiling - the limit on how much the government can borrow - are not new in US politics. But the current row between...
AFP

Democrats warn of looming downgrade as US faces debt default crisis

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday that the United States was flirting with a disastrous downgrade in its credit rating as lawmakers remained deadlocked over how to stave off a debt default with just days to spare. If the stalemate holds, the United States will not have the funds to meet its obligations to creditors and could default on its $28 trillion debt by October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Tuesday this could trigger another recession.
#Us Politics#Economy#Government Shutdown#Republicans#Democrats
Rebel Yell

Shutdown avoided: US Congress approves transition budget |

Washington (AP) – Shortly before the deadline, the US Congress avoided an imminent partial shutdown of government business. The two chambers voted on a transitional budget on Thursday until December 3. The new fiscal year in the United States begins this Friday. If Congress had not passed budget regulations by...
