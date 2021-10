The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has found its new CEO, announcing on Wednesday that Chris Fechner will slot into the role. Fechner will oversee the DTA's operations, which is responsible for managing the strategic coordination and oversight functions related to the federal government's digital and IT investment, as well as providing advice to the Minister responsible for digital transformation Stuart Robert regarding Australia's five-year digital transformation strategy.

