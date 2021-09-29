CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Cyclists ride through Pittsburgh to raise money for cancer research

By Lori Houy, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYYuT_0cBp1xUG00

PITTSBURGH — The last leg of the journey for Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer started at Heinz Field Wednesday, and the cyclists had a huge Pittsburgh send-off.

With a Pittsburgh police escort, the next group of cyclists begin the final leg of the 24 day ride, as Pitt cheerleaders and Steelers’ mascot, Steely McBeam cheer them on.

The Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride involves more than 230 Bristol Myers Squibb employees who made their way from Cannon Beach, Oregon, passing the baton to other cyclists along the way to Pittsburgh, with a final stop in Long Branch, New Jersey.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Their mission is to raise money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, with the goal of raising $1 million.

Some of the riders have been diagnosed with cancer, while others are riding in honor of loved ones affected by the disease.

“I am participating in memory of my parents who both lost their battles to cancer and in honor of my brother who has successfully battled his cancer and has a 10-year cancer survivor,” said cyclist Thalia Mingo.

A doctor at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center said the funds raised are critical to cancer research.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh graduate students fall short in union bid

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board has ruled that graduate assistants at the University of Pittsburgh fell short in a 2019 effort to unionize. University officials disclosed the ruling involving graduate student employees Tuesday and said that effectively ends the drive to organize assistants who teach, do research and engage in other endeavors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Allegheny County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
State
Oregon State
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 in what would be a major expansion that could combat an alarming rise in serious infections in youngsters and help schools stay open. If regulators give the go-ahead, reduced-dose kids' shots...
KIDS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
57K+
Followers
71K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy