Cyclists ride through Pittsburgh to raise money for cancer research

PITTSBURGH — The last leg of the journey for Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer started at Heinz Field Wednesday, and the cyclists had a huge Pittsburgh send-off.

With a Pittsburgh police escort, the next group of cyclists begin the final leg of the 24 day ride, as Pitt cheerleaders and Steelers’ mascot, Steely McBeam cheer them on.

The Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride involves more than 230 Bristol Myers Squibb employees who made their way from Cannon Beach, Oregon, passing the baton to other cyclists along the way to Pittsburgh, with a final stop in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Their mission is to raise money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, with the goal of raising $1 million.

Some of the riders have been diagnosed with cancer, while others are riding in honor of loved ones affected by the disease.

“I am participating in memory of my parents who both lost their battles to cancer and in honor of my brother who has successfully battled his cancer and has a 10-year cancer survivor,” said cyclist Thalia Mingo.

A doctor at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center said the funds raised are critical to cancer research.

