Wet -“Far Cry”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWet are returning with a new album, Letter Blue, in a few weeks. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — “On Your Side,” “Larabar,” and “Clementine” — and today they’re back with one more. “Far Cry” was co-produced by Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear and it’s a smooth, watery thump and Kelly Zutrau sounds great in the chorus: “Even if you call my name/ Baby, could it be the same?/ Even when you call me out/ It’s a far cry from what we found out.” (The lyrics are, perhaps, a callback to “Move Me.”) Listen below.

