Tech's Turbulence Could Be a ‘Really Good Buying Opportunity' for These Rate-Resistant Groups, Trader Says

By Lizzy Gurdus, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be time to take advantage of the dips in technology stocks, one trader says. Tech names got some reprieve in Wednesday's trading from a sharp sell-off Tuesday fueled by rising Treasury yields, but investors may want to use pullbacks to buy into some parts of the sector, Tocqueville Asset Management portfolio manager John Petrides told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.

