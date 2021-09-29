Curtiss-Wright Upgraded At Baird - Read Why
Baird analyst Peter Arment upgraded Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to Outperform from Neutral and raised the price target of $157 (implying an upside of 21.8%) from $134. Arment noted that the company's recovery in the second half of 2021 remains on track coupled with the new $400 million buyback authorization that is increasing the firm's EPS estimates and provides confidence in the current free cash flow generation entering 2022.www.benzinga.com
