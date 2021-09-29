Curtiss-Wright Upgraded At Baird - Read Why

BofA analyst Brad Sills downgraded Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to Underperform from Neutral with a price target of $125, down from $132, implying an 11% upside. While Sills said the company outlined "healthy progress" with its cloud transition at its analyst day last week, shares are currently trading at a growth-adjusted multiple in line with the small-to-mid cap software peers. He believes a "best-case scenario" for ARR growth is high teens, which he views unlikely to drive multiple material expansion.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO