Police: Wednesday morning car chase in Schenectady ends in foot pursuit, arrest

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber A police officer watches over a car on the sidewalk Wednesday morning near the intersection of Schenectady and Hamilton streets.

SCHENECTADY – City police chased a vehicle into Hamilton Hill Wednesday morning before the driver fled on foot and was eventually taken into custody, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The chase began just before 10 a.m. at the corner of Albany and Veeder Streets, police spokesman Officer Pat Irwin said.

The driver soon abandoned his vehicle near the intersection of Schenectady and Hamilton streets and fled on foot, Irwin said.

Police took the suspect into custody nearby in the 400 block of Paige Street, Irwin said.

No other suspects were being sought, Irwin said.

There was no immediate information on charges for the person taken into custody, or the reason for the initial pursuit.

This post will be updated.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, Schenectady County