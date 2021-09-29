CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jeremy Strong 'genuinely suffers' while method acting as Kendall Roy on 'Succession,' Brian Cox says

By Claudia Willen
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VR9VW_0cBoz8xm00
Jeremy Strong stars on "Succession" as Kendall Roy. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Graeme Hunter/HBO
  • "Succession" star Brian Cox discussed Jeremy Strong's creative process with The New York Times.
  • He said Strong immerses himself in Kendall Roy's headspace ahead of filming.
  • The actor "genuinely suffers" as a result, Cox said, because he "really puts himself through it."

In order to transform into Kendall Roy on "Succession," Jeremy Strong immerses himself in the character's headspace. According to his costar Brian Cox, the process of getting there comes at a price.

During an interview with The New York Times on Wednesday, Cox discussed his costar's creative process, noting that it's very different from his own more text-based approach.

"Jeremy genuinely suffers because he really puts himself through it," the actor, who heads the family as Logan Roy, CEO of media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar Royco, said.

He continued, "I'm older now, and I don't. I don't see the value in it because I also see the fact that we've got to be like trapeze artists. We can't contemplate what we're doing. We have to do it. We have to catch the other person as they're coming through the air."

Feeling a character's baggage and burdens so deeply can be "tiresome beyond belief," Cox told The New York Times, adding that for some actors, it's essential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbMyn_0cBoz8xm00
Jeremy Strong stars as Kendall Roy in "Succession." Peter Kramer/HBO

"You've got to let it go and say 'This is fine,' as long as what's coming out at the end is justifiable," he said. "That's tough, because sometimes you say [laughs]: 'Jeremy, for [expletive] sake. Stop it now.'"

On Jesse Armstrong's Emmy-winning HBO series, Strong plays the heir determined to dethrone his father and become the next Waystar Royco CEO.

Strong previously told Rolling Stone that he doesn't method act, but instead goes into " airplane mode " to separate his social self from his creative self. While preparing for the role on "Succession," he avidly reads in an attempt to crack into Kendall's psyche. The works on his shelf include Andre Agassi's "Open," Michael Wolff's "The Man Who Owns the News," and F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Crack Up."

Still, Kieran Culkin, who plays younger sibling Roman Roy, noted on "WTF With Marc Maron" that Strong's mood can be entirely dictated by Kendall's mental state in the scene they're shooting.

Season three of "Succession" will become available to watch on HBO October 17.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Succession’ Boss Gives a Status Update on Each Roy Ahead of Season 3

The moneyed Roy family attains new heights of dysfunction in their tug-of-war over the Waystar RoyCo media conglomerate. In Season 3 of Succession, “It’s hard for anyone to stay on the sidelines,” says exec producer Jesse Armstrong. Let’s check in. 1. Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) Publicly revealing dad Logan’s unconscionable...
TV SERIES
GreenwichTime

Kendall Roy Rallies the Troops for Corporate Revolution in New 'Succession' Clip

Kendall Roy prepares to hit the warpath hard in a new clip from Season Three of Succession, premiering October 17th on HBO. The clip, which HBO shared on Twitter, appears to be set in the immediate aftermath of Kendall’s betrayal of his father Logan. In it, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) faces a media scrum with Waystar Royco’s head of PR Karolina Novotney (Dagmara Dominczyk) in tow and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) bringing up the rear while loudly and unnecessarily shouting, “No comment! No comment!”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Person
F. Scott Fitzgerald
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Andre Agassi
Robb Report

‘Killer’ Kendall Goes for the Jugular in ‘Succession’ Season 3

The Roys are back in town. Everyone’s favorite family of power-hungry media tycoons (and psychotics) makes its return in the recently released trailer for season 3 of HBO’s Succession. And, as the brief clips makes abundantly clear, the more things change, the more they stay the same. When we last checked in with the Roys—which was two long years ago, thanks to the pandemic—the most tortured member of the clan, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), had just publicly accused family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) of being complicit in the culture of harassment and abuse that pervaded Waystar Royco. The climactic announcement, which Kendall claims he...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Who Will Kendall Roy Be in Season 3?

Viewed in a certain light, Succession’s terrific second season was a tale of two media appearances. The premiere opened with Kendall Roy under his tyrannical father’s thumb for fear of being outed for committing involuntary manslaughter, and he conducts a television interview in which he delivers spoon-fed talking points about why he’s no longer supporting the Waystar Royco takeover attempt by his once-allies Stewy Hosseini and Sandy Furness. “I saw their plan. Dad’s plan was better,” he said, quite unconvincingly, his pathetic display of fealty serving as a warning to anyone trying to come at Logan’s throne.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Succession' Season 3 Clip Picks Up Right Where We Left Off With the Roys

Fans of the Emmy Award-winning series Succession just got a glimpse into one scene that is sure to whet their appetites for the upcoming third season. Courtesy of HBO Max's European Live Event, celebrating the streamer's launch overseas, a new clip was revealed today alongside footage of the upcoming Peacemaker series as well as a first trailer for Game of Thrones prequel show House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#The New York Times#Rolling Stone
E! News

Kendall Roy Is Ready to Start a "F--king Revolution" in Dramatic Succession Sneak Peek

Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) is doubling down on his decision to blow up the family business. In this sneak peek from season three of Succession, which returns to HBO on Oct. 17, the wayward son prepares for war with his powerhouse father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), and it looks like he may have an unlikely ally on his side: longtime Waystar Royco employee Karolina (Dagmara Domińczyk).
TV SERIES
TVLine

Succession Season 3 Premiere Video: Kendall Seeks to Start a 'F—king Revolution' After Explosive Presser

If Kendall Roy will feel any remorse about blowing the whistle on his own father, it sure hasn’t hit yet in a new clip from Succession‘s Season 3 premiere. The sneak peek below, released early Tuesday morning as part of an HBO Max Europe event, takes place immediately after the Season 2 finale press conference in which Kendall called out Logan for his role in Waystar Royco’s many misdeeds. But even as photographers rush Kendall on his way out of the building — “No comment! No comment!” yells Greg, Greggier than ever — the traitorous Roy son is focused only on...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Will Logan Roy Die in Season 3 of ‘Succession’?

The last time we saw Logan Roy, he was smiling while his son Kendall called him a malignant presence eating away at Waystar Royco on national television. Succession is ruled by the whims of America’s evil fictional daddy. His reign has been longer than that of any president—men whom he always has on speed dial; he has adults literally on their knees chasing sausage links; he discloses nothing, confides in no one, least of all his children, who tip-toe around his feelings. To understand his emotions is to understand what will happen next. So when the Season 2 finale left us with that mysterious half-wrinkled smile, our curiosity naturally obliged. Was he proud of Kendall for standing up to him? Had he seen it coming?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 sneak peek: Kendall’s post-interview chaos

With the Succession season 3 premiere poised to arrive on HBO Max in just a matter of minutes, why not share a new video for what lies ahead?. If you look below, you can see a newly-released clip from the upcoming premiere, one that features none other than Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) in the aftermath of his seismic season 2 finale decision. He threw his father under the bus and because of that, he’s also upended his whole life and turned it into a media circus. How things go from here should certainly be fun to see, largely because this show does tend to revel within its own chaos.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 poster hypes up Logan, Kendall face-off

As we prepare ourselves for Succession season 3 airing on HBO on Sunday, October 17, why not get a better sense on how the network is promoting it?. With that very thing in mind, we invite you to check out the latest poster below. This put has a pretty simple focus: Logan Roy and his son Kendall. These two could be going head-to-head for a good part of the season and the reasoning for that is simple. Think about what happened at the end of season 2! Kendall took a step away from his father and with that, tried to take control of his own life. Herein lies the problem with some of that: This is a guy with a TON of demons and skeletons in his close. These are not going to go away at any point in the near future.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Sandman: Act II' Star Brian Cox on His Love of Radio Drama and the Epic Nature of Neil Gaiman (Exclusive)

As any fan of Neil Gaiman knows, the British storyteller's work pops across many different mediums. The latest is a lush and exceptionally well-cast audio drama sequel on Audible, The Sandman: Act II, released on Sept. 22. Featuring the voice talents of James McAvoy, Kat Dennings, Michael Sheen, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Regé-Jean Page, Brian Cox, and many others, The Sandman: Act II brings life to volumes 4, 5, and 6 of Gaiman's iconic graphic novel series and continues the adventures of Morpheus, Lord of Dreams.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3: New tease highlights Shiv, Connor Roy

If you are waiting eagerly for Succession season 3 to arrive, you’re far from alone. New episodes are coming on HBO starting on October 17, and there is a lot of drama that the Roy family will have to contend with. So where do we begin here? Let’s talk mostly...
TV SERIES
viralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
TV SERIES
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy