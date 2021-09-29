Bridge Closed Due To Damage At W Panama Rd And SW 29th Street
Lancaster County Engineer announces the temporary closure of County Bridge W-116 located on West Panama Road approximately 0.25 mile east of the intersection of West Panama Road and SW 29th , pending investigation. Upon initial inspection, W-116 has suffered an unknown impact that has caused extensive damage to the safety rails on the Northside of the bridge. Therefore, the bridge will remain closed until a structural investigation is completed to determine the full extent of damage and the bridge’s structural safety.klin.com
