How to get free coffee on National Coffee Day at Dunkin’, Starbucks and Panera

By Nexstar Media Wire
 9 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Americans are much more pleasant after their first cups of coffee, especially when the coffee is free.

Several national chains are celebrating National Coffee Day on Wednesday, Sept. 29, by giving away free coffee (or other perks and pick-me-ups) for undercaffeinated customers across the country.

The deals — to be redeemed at shops including Starbucks, Dunkin’ and more — come at just the right time, too. According to an annual study conducted by the National Coffee Association (NCA), data shows that Americans are returning to the drive-thru in droves after a dip in demand during the early stages of the pandemic,

“As COVID restrictions ease, coffee drinkers are returning to pre-pandemic routines but also keeping their favorite new coffee options like drive-through and app-based ordering,” said NCA CEO William Murray of the findings, which indicated a 16% increase in out-of-home coffee consumption among U.S. consumers.

“Wherever Americans go, they keep America’s favorite beverage with them.”

Those same Americans can theoretically redeem dozens of free coffees from major chains on National Coffee Day — if they play their cards right, that is.

Here are just a few places where customers can grab a complimentary cup:

Dunkin’

Members of Dunkin’s free DD Perks program can get a free medium coffee, hot or iced, with any purchase on Sept. 29 (cold-brew varieties excluded). Those who aren’t members of the chain’s loyalty program can also sign up and redeem their free cup on the spot, with any qualifying purchase.

Panera Bread

Customers who walk up to the cashier at Panera (or pull up to the drive-thru) can have as much free coffee as they can handle on one condition: They have to identify themselves as a parent or caregiver.

“Whether you are toddler parents, tween parents, teenage parents, older parents, foster parents, tired parents, stressed parents or happy parents, you’ve had the realization that it’s going to take more than one cup of coffee to get you through certain days,” said Eduardo Luz, Panera’s chief brand and concept officer, in a press release.

Starbucks

In honor of National Coffee Day and the company’s 50 years in business, Starbucks offers a free iced or hot cup of Pikes Place Roast coffee — up to 20 ounces — for customers who bring their own clean, reusable cup. The offer is reserved only for customers who order inside the café and not at the drive-thru or via the app.

