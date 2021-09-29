CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Young sings the praises of music education in schools

By Gayle Thompson
southernillinoisnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Young doesn’t know where he would be without music education, and he doesn’t want to know. The Tennessee native has been an outspoken advocate of promoting music education in schools, largely because he knows how influential his education in his early years helped inspire his own successful career. “The...

