‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ revival issues casting call

Casting Call for four Student Films (“Crossover”, “Script”, “How to Forgive”, “Sins of the Father”). Both Male and Female Roles Available. Age ranges (18 – 60). Acting experience preferred. Union and Non Union – SAG-AFTRA waivers are possible. These are non-paying productions. Food and the completed film is guaranteed for your reel. One shooting week will be scheduled for each of the four films between mid October and mid November. Shooting will take place in Hartford County. Auditions begin on Tues. Oct. 5th, and Thursday Oct. 7th from 6:30pm to 10:00pm. Virtually filmed auditions will also be accepted. To register for an audition and more information on virtual auditions please go to www.gocsb.com/film-audition.
