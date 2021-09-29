CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is 'Survivor' Castaway Ricard Foyé Married? Meet His Husband, Andy Grier Foyé

After a year packed with trials and tribulations, everyone's favorite reality competition series, Survivor, is back on the small screen. With a set of new dangerous and exciting challenges ahead, this might be the most fast-paced season yet. The castaways have reached the competition and have settled into their respective...

nickiswift.com

Who Is Jennifer Love Hewitt's Husband?

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay's family is now a "Party of Five," and the alliterative names of their three kids have us wondering if AAA ever saved the day for them after an auto emergency. On September 9, Hewitt announced that she and Hallisay had welcomed a baby boy named Aidan James. He joins siblings Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 5, who found a fun way to celebrate his imminent arrival by decorating their mom's baby bump with a giant winking face. "Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital," she captioned an Instagram photo of their handiwork. "My belly was a big hit."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters?

When 1000-lb Sisters debuted on TLC at the beginning of 2020, it quickly became one of those shows that people couldn’t get enough of. The series follows the lives of sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton, who together weigh more than 1,000 pounds. On top of dealing with everyday issues, their size has created some serious challenges in their lives. During the show, however, Amy showed an interest in losing weight and living a healthier lifestyle. Tammy, however, seemed to struggle with making healthier choices. This caused a bit of a rift between the sisters and caused many viewers to feel concerned for Tammy. Since the end of season two, lots of viewers have wondered what’s been going on with Tammy Slaton. If you’re one of those people, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to find out what happened to Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters.
TV SHOWS
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
People

Meghan McCain and 'Adorable' Baby Liberty Enjoy Lunch with Grandma Cindy: 'Oh That Face'

"Liberty you are adorable!" Grandma Cindy McCain wrote, sharing photos from the family lunch outing. On Friday, Meghan McCain shared photos on Instagram from a lunch date she and baby daughter Liberty Sage spent with Cindy McCain in Washington, D.C. In one snapshot, Grandma Cindy kissed Liberty on the head, and in another photo, Liberty smiled with an adorably messy face from her meal.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Freddie Highmore, 29, Reveals He Secretly Married His ‘Wonderful’ Girlfriend

Freddie Highmore admitted he got married and is ‘as happy as a Brit can be,’ after wearing his wedding ring during a new interview. Freddie Highmore is a happily married man! The 29-year-old actor made an appearance on the Sept. 27 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and confirmed the ring he was wearing on his left ring finger was indeed a wedding ring. “Yes, it is a wedding ring. Yes, I got married,” he told Jimmy during the interview.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth: Actress Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband Brian Hallisay

Baby no. 3 for Jennifer Love Hewitt has arrived! The actress shared the big news that she gave birth to a son, Aidan James. Jennifer Love Hewitt, 42, has welcomed her third child with her husband, Brian Hallisay! The 9-1-1 actress gave birth to son Aidan James Hallisay, who is now a little brother to the couple’s two other children: daughter Autumn James, 7, and son Atticus James, 6. Jennifer shared the happy news via Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 9 with a photo of her pregnant belly that had the words “It’s A Boy,” “Almost Cooked” and “9 Months,” written on it.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Are Bachelor in Paradise's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say…

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise": Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Talk Engagement. Finding a "Grocery Store" big enough for the two of them!. Fan favorite Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt officially got engaged during the season seven finale, and now the happy couple are ready to spill on wedding plans, Bachelor Nation double dates and of course, all the details on moving in together.
RELATIONSHIPS
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Kelis’ Husband, Mike Mora?

As Kelis celebrates the launch of a travel web series, Sample The World, and her upcoming new single, “Midnight Snacks,” the R&B songstress’ fans are discovering she’s had a tumultuous year. Kelis’ husband, Mika Mora, recently revealed that he has been battling stage 4 stomach cancer for a year. Since he broke the news, Kelis’ fans have been sending love and support to the couple and their family. Some are unaware of who Mike Mora is, as the two have kept their relationship and home life low-key. So we’ve compiled all there is to know about Kelis’ husband in Mike Mora’s wiki.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Christopher Meloni’s Wife: Everything To Know About Sherman Williams & Their 26 Year Marriage

Christopher Meloni has become a memorable TV icon over the years, but who is his wife? Learn that and more, here. Although Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni, 60, has risen to great Hollywood heights, there’s one thing that’s kept him grounded: his wife of 26 years, Doris Sherman Williams, 61. Below we take a closer look at the interesting story behind the lovebirds’ long-standing partnership and see how Christopher celebrates life with his wife and kids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa reveals 'brutally painful' family moment live on air

Kelly Ripa was full of emotions on Tuesday when she almost broke down on her show Live with Kelly and Ryan as she documented a very emotional family moment. The mother-of-three opened up to her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, about her youngest, Joaquin, and explained why dropping him off at college was so heartbreaking.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AceShowbiz

Carl Bean, 'I Was Born This Way' Singer, Dies at 77

The Gospel singer, famous for his Gay Pride anthem 'I Was Born This Way' which inspired Lady GaGa's 2011 song, has passed away at the age of 77 following a lengthy illness. AceShowbiz - Carl Bean, the gospel star and minister behind Gay Pride anthem "I Was Born This Way", has died, aged 77.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore's ex-husband Will Kopelman shares intimate honeymoon photos

Will Kopelman and his new wife, Alexandra Michler, are every bit the happy newlyweds in new photos shared from their honeymoon. Will - who was previously married to Drew Barrymore from 2012 until 2016 - shared a series of snapshots from their romantic Italian vacation including one showing the couple kissing in front of a mountain backdrop.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Gayle King Meets Her 'Favorite' Grandson Luca for the First Time — See the Sweet Photo!

Gayle King's daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first baby, son Luca Lynn Miller, last week. Gayle King couldn't be happier to meet her first grandchild. During Monday's CBS Morning broadcast, King announced that her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first baby, son Luca Lynn Miller, with husband Virgil Miller last week. She later shared the first photos of her grandson Luca Lynn on Oprah Daily.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
