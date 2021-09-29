CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Not practicing

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Gronkowski (ribs) isn't practicing Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With X-rays on his ribs coming back negative Monday, the tight end is considered "highly likely to play" this weekend against New England, per Jordan Schultz of ESPN. Gronkowski's absence from practice Wednesday comes as no surprise, but there will be at least some level of concern if he can't make it back in some capacity Thursday or Friday. The Bucs have an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff with the Patriots on Sunday.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#New England#Espn#American Football#Buccaneers#The Tampa Bay Times#Bucs
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman drops truth bomb on expectations after joining forces with Tom Brady

Richard Sherman is not yet done in the NFL. The veteran cornerback will begin another chapter in his football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions. This means that he will be on the same team as Tom Brady, whose team once defeated Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Now, Sherman is looking forward to help the Bucs defend their crown, though how much is left in his gas tank is something that’s a bit uncertain.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals Extremely Painful Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without star tight end Rob Gronkowski against the New England Patriots on Sunday night. Gronkowski was excited to make his return to New England, along with Tom Brady, though some painful injuries have gotten in the way. The Buccaneers ruled Gronkowski out earlier this...
NFL
chatsports.com

Rob Gronkowski listed as doubtful for Patriots homecoming

Tom Brady wasn't supposed to be the only New England Patriots great making a return to Foxborough on the field this weekend, but he may very well be. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have listed tight end Rob Gronkowski as doubtful with a ribs injury for Sundays's game. Gronkowski has not participated in practice all week.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Rob Gronkowski Facing Multiweek Absence

Rob Gronkowski won’t be getting a homecoming in New England after all. The veteran tight end is not traveling to New England and will not play against the Patriots tonight, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter (via Twitter). This injury may be a bit more serious than originally believed. After X-rays...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy