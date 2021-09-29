Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Not practicing
Gronkowski (ribs) isn't practicing Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With X-rays on his ribs coming back negative Monday, the tight end is considered "highly likely to play" this weekend against New England, per Jordan Schultz of ESPN. Gronkowski's absence from practice Wednesday comes as no surprise, but there will be at least some level of concern if he can't make it back in some capacity Thursday or Friday. The Bucs have an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff with the Patriots on Sunday.
