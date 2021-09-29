CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' Jamison Crowder: Week 4 return possible

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJets head coach Robert Saleh relayed Wednesday that Crowder (groin) is trending toward a return to action Sunday against the Titans, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. In the event that Crowder is able to suit up this weekend, he would be on track to reclaim a share of the Jets' slot duties, with Braxton Berrios in line to see decreased snaps in such a scenario. Crowder may missed the Jets' first three games of the season, sitting out the past two weeks with the groin injury and in Week 1 due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

