CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady returns to New England: How other sports stars have fared when facing former teams

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

It will be an emotional and momentous occasion on Sunday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returns to New England for the first time to face the Patriots – a team he led to six Super Bowl titles .

How will Brady be received by the crowd in Foxborough? Will he deliver a signature Brady performance? Or will the home fans have the last laugh?

Brady won't be the first hometown hero to lead his original team to a championship (or more than one), then have a high-profile return later in his career. Here's how some other sports superstars' homecomings turned out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amiLo_0cBoxBb800
Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings on Aug. 9, 1988, in a deal that sent shock waves throughout Canada. Mark Terrill, AP file

Wayne Gretzky returns to Edmonton

From almost the instant he joined the NHL as a 19-year-old with the Edmonton Oilers in 1979, Wayne Gretzky dominated the league. He won eight consecutive scoring titles and eight consecutive Hart Trophies as the league's MVP.

He also led the Oilers to unprecedented success as a team, winning four Stanley Cups in five years. But in perhaps trying to get ahead of the Great One leaving as a free agent, the Oilers traded him to the Los Angeles Kings before the 1988-89 season.

On Oct. 19, 1988, 10 weeks after the trade became official, Gretzky made his return to Edmonton in a Kings sweater, going head-to-head with many of his former teammates. Before the national anthems, when the Kings took the ice, the fans gave Gretzky a nearly four-minute standing ovation . Despite Gretzky's two assists, the Kings lost to the defending champion Oilers 8-6.

Albert Pujols returns to St. Louis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hm0x5_0cBoxBb800
Angels DH Albert Pujols receives a standing ovation before his first at-bat in St. Louis as a visiting player on June 21, 2019. Jeff Curry, USA TODAY Sports

Pujols was the best hitter in baseball over the first seven years of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, winning three NL MVP awards, one batting title and two World Series rings.

He left St. Louis as a free agent at the end of the 2011 season, signing a 10-year, $254 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Because the Angels play in the American League, his first interleague game against the Cardinals didn't come until 2019. By then, Pujols was no longer the feared slugger he was when he left. But he was still beloved in St. Louis .

On June 21, 2019, Pujols stepped into the batter's box at Busch Stadium to a lengthy standing ovation. He went 1-for-2 with a walk. The following night, he hit a solo home run in a losing effort.

LeBron James returns to Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDZDD_0cBoxBb800
LeBron James takes a deep breath before attempting a free throw in his return to Cleveland on Dec. 2, 2010. David Richard, AP

A native of nearby Akron, LeBron James was the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA draft. His primary goal, he said upon arriving, was to lead Cleveland to its first-ever NBA championship.

Despite six All-Star appearances and an NBA scoring title in his first seven years, James failed to deliver. The Cavs made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, getting as far as the NBA Finals in 2007.

A free agent in 2010, James famously decided to "take my talents to South Beach" and join the Miami Heat. On Dec. 2, 2010, he came back to Quicken Loans Arena to a deafening chorus of boos and taunts . Fans chanted “Akron hates you,” “No Ring King,” and “Traitor, Traitor,” among other things.

James was spectacular, as usual, scoring 38 points in leading the Heat to an easy 118-90 win. (The two sides made peace five years later when James rejoined the Cavs and finally took them to a title in 2016.)

Peyton Manning returns to Indianapolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXFNW_0cBoxBb800
Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning waves to the crowd as he is honored on the field before the game in his return to Indianapolis on Oct. 20, 2013. Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

After an All-America career at Tennessee, Manning was the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft by the lowly Indianapolis Colts. He quickly turned things around.

Over an eight-year stretch from 2003 to 2010, the Colts won seven division titles, with Manning taking them all the way to a Super Bowl victory over the Chicago Bears after the 2006 season.

However, the four-time NFL MVP suffered a serious neck injury that caused him to miss the entire 2011 season. And the following year, the Colts selected Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck with the first overall pick in the draft.

Manning was traded to Denver – and in his second year there led a 6-0 Broncos team into Lucas Oil Stadium to a sustained ovation from the fans . The 37-year-old Manning was in the midst of the best season of his career (he would go on to win a fifth MVP), but he couldn't rally the Broncos to victory that Sunday night, eventually losing 39-33.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady returns to New England: How other sports stars have fared when facing former teams

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Peyton Manning
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood gets fans talking with special Tom Brady tribute

Carrie Underwood shared a special tribute to Tom Brady on Thursday ahead of his much anticipated game against former team the New England Patriots. The country star, who sings the anthem to Sunday Night Football, reworked the track to celebrate the upcoming game, singing: "Brady's going home, Brady's going home, Brady's going home on Sunday night."
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Heat#New England#Los Angeles Angels#American Football#Patriots#The Los Angeles Kings#Ap#Nhl#Edmonton#Mvp#Oilers#St Louis Angels#Usa Today Sports Pujols#The St Louis Cardinals
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NESN

Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Weekend Ahead Of Patriots-Bucs

Gisele Bundchen mixed football and family during her latest trip to New England. The supermodel wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined his family Saturday night at Novara Restaurant in Milton, Mass., to celebrate his nephew’s christening, according to The Boston Globe’s Emily Sweeney. Novara manager Lindsey Mills...
MILTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
nickiswift.com

How Tall Is Tom Brady?

There's no doubt that the arguably intriguing Tom Brady stands out and has made his mark on the world, especially when it comes to the sports scene. As a professional football player who has found a staggering amount of success as a quarterback first with the New England Patriots and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has thrilled fans of the game as a formidable figure on the field.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

263K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy