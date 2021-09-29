Flood Advisory issued for Osage, Tulsa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 10:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Osage; Tulsa; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma North Central Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1021 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall rates are exceeding 3 inches per hour at times. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Skiatook... Sperry Ramona... Vera Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.