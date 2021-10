A shark bit a surfer as he paddled out to the waves off a Sonoma County beach near Bodega Bay on Sunday morning, California authorities say. “I saw the tail fin of a shark, they were kind of going down into the water,” fellow surfer Jared Davis told KGO about the 9 a.m. attack. His friend, a man in his 30s who had been bitten on the thigh, began yelling “shark,” Davis said.

