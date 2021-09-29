Discovery Education Collaborates with AWS to Enhance Recommendation Engine

A curriculum is more than a collection of activities; it needs to be coherent, focused on important concepts and skills, accommodate a range of learners, and support teachers’ implementation. A good early childhood curriculum is designed to not only provide teachers with ideas about what to teach, but also how to teach with respect to the developmental needs of young children and how to teach a particular set of concepts and skills in the content areas. An effective curriculum guides teachers to plan and instruct, at the same time encouraging them to think and explore with adequate support.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO