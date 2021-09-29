CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery Education Collaborates with AWS to Enhance Recommendation Engine

By eSchool News Staff
eSchool Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, MD (Monday, September 29, 2021) — Discovery Education—a worldwide edtech leader supporting learning wherever it takes place—today announced that it has enhanced its K-12 learning platform with Amazon Web Services (AWS) machine learning capabilities. The pioneering use of machine learning within the Discovery Education platform helps educators spend less time searching for digital resources and more time teaching.

