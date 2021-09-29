CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia Names First Woman Prime Minister, Amid Turmoil

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTunisia’s president on Wednesday named the country’s first female prime minister, appointing a 63-year-old professor to lead a transitional government after the head of state sacked the previous prime minister and suspended parliament. Najla Bouden Ramadhane, a professor at a prestigious engineering school, becomes one of the first women in...

Tunisia
