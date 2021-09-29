CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 13 Pro Max review

By Gareth Beavis
TechRadar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re after the best iPhone Apple has ever made by a long way, then the iPhone 13 Pro Max is it - mostly down to having a genuinely long-lasting battery. You’ll need deep pockets, both literally and figuratively, to own this phone, as it’s big and rather expensive - but you’re getting a decent amount for your money. Some upgrades seem pretty minor - we struggled to get a lot from the new 120Hz ProMotion display and Cinematic mode will get quickly forgotten - but the low light camera is excellent, the power onboard outstrips any phone on the market for heavy tasks and it’s bound together by a cohesive user interface and app experience. If you want a big iPhone that you’ll enjoy for years, this is it.

www.techradar.com

technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
The Verge

How to find your lost iPhone — even if it’s off

Apple’s Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so that you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities, if that’s safer). With the expansion of Find My to a variety of other objects, especially via Apple’s AirTags, it’s become even more useful. And now that iOS 15 brings with it the capability to locate your phone even if the battery has run out or it’s been turned off, the utility of Find My has become even greater.
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

The tech world is currently being preoccupied with the recent iPhone 13 release, and in the midst of the hype created from the new iPhones, T-Mobile executive has been complaining about the Galaxy Note and Samsung's handling of the ongoing chip shortage, reports Fierce Wireless. EVP and CFO of the carrier Peter Osvaldik has criticized Samsung for falling short on the supply chain front.
CNET

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 Pro Max hack could get you Apple's highest-end phone for free

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 line is now available for preorder, and the most exciting thing is clearly the trade-in offers. While this year's phone is more of a refinement of last year's iPhone 12 line, those that crave staying on that bleeding edge might essentially get a free iPhone 13 Pro Max by doing a trade-in that includes up to $1,290 toward the phone.
xda-developers

Get the excellent Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for only $400 ($100 off)

The Galaxy A52 is one of Samsung’s best phones at the moment, especially in the United States. The phone includes many of the features you’d expect on a flagship device, like a 120Hz screen and 5G connectivity, but at a lower price of $500. However, the Galaxy A52 5G is now on sale at Amazon for $499.99, a savings of $100 from the usual price. That’s a heck of a deal for the hardware and software on offer.
Ubergizmo

iPhone 13 Pro Max Does Very Well In Battery Test

When Apple launched the iPhone 13 series, the company was rather vague on the battery life of the phones except to say it will be about 1.5-2.5 hours better compared to previous models. We later found out the more exact sizes, and it turns out that Apple’s claim of 2.5 hours better battery life was not an exaggeration.
T3.com

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max camera samples compared

As the iPhone 13 starts to arrive with those who pre-ordered, I took our test samples for a spin to try out their new camera features. There are full reviews on the way but as the camera is one of the most important upgrades on both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro, I was curious to see how much better it really is.
digitalcameraworld.com

iPhone 13 Pro Max is the king of camera phone battery life

In a strenuous battery test involving social media, gaming and camera use, the iPhone 13 Pro Max achieved an enormous 9 hours and 52 minutes of continuous usage – becoming the phone with the longest battery life ever stress tested by noted YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss. The other models in the iPhone...
9to5Mac

iPhone 13 Pro Max durability tested in new video

With every new iPhone, we always see similar testings. If in the early days, people were obsessed with bending smartphones, the drop test is one of the most important for customers. If you wonder how the iPhone 13 Pro Max handles dropping from different heights, here it is. YouTuber EverythingApplePro...
notebookcheck.net

The iPhone 13 Pro Max's record-setting OLED display is the brightest smartphone display on the market according to DisplayMate's review

The display-centric tech website DisplayMate has tested the display of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and concluded that Apple's biggest and most expensive flagship smartphone has a record setting OLED display that supposedly is one of the best in the entire industry. Apple's latest and greatest smartphones are all the...
MacRumors Forums

Tiny iPhone 13 Mini Outlasts Giant iPhone 12 Pro Max

Amid major battery life improvements across the iPhone 13 lineup, even the iPhone 13 mini now surpasses last year's iPhone 12 Pro for battery life when streaming video. Though there are battery life improvements during virtually all tasks, streaming video performance is where the iPhone 13 lineup's battery life boost is most apparent:
iclarified.com

iPhone 13 Pro Max Receives DisplayMate Award for 'Best Smartphone Display'

DisplayMate has published its review of the iPhone 13 Pro Max display giving it the title of 'Best Smartphone Display'. Based on our extensive Lab Tests and Measurements the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a Very Impressive Excellent Top Tier World Class Smartphone Display with close to Text Book Perfect Calibration Accuracy and Performance that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect. Based on our objective Lab Tests and Measurements the iPhone 13 Pro Max receives a DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award earning DisplayMate’s highest ever Display Performance Grade of A+ and setting or matching 12 Smartphone Display Performance Records including 6 that are Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect that are listed above.
techeblog.com

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Get Drop Tested, Shows How Durable Ceramic Shield Really Is

Both the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max boast a new protective glass coating called Ceramic Shield, which promises up to four-times better drop resistance than previous models, improved optical performance, as well as scratch resistance. Even though this material may be strong, can it withstand a big drop? Filip Koroy of Everything Apple Pro decides to find out and the results are surprising to say the least. Read more to see the test and for additional information.
Digital Trends

The best iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is here with its gorgeous 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and A15 Bionic chip. If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one of these phones, you’ll want to protect your investment, as they start at over $1,000. Chances are you’ve already checked out our pick of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases — now it’s time to get serious about protecting that stunning screen. It’s tough, but it’s not invulnerable to damage.
