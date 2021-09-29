Mayor Benjamin takes part in national level housing priority discussion

Investment in Homeownership Opportunities Nearly Doubled, with Focus on Households Led by People of Color. SEATTLE (September 27, 2021) – After four consecutive years of record-breaking investments in affordable housing, in her final proposed budget, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan proposed $200 million to support affordable housing investments – a single-year record – including the production, preservation, and rapid acquisition of affordable homes throughout Seattle. This proposal includes a record contribution to create equitable access to new permanently affordable homeownership opportunities, a critical cornerstone for building generational wealth in communities of color. In addition, there is $19.7 million for the Equitable Development Initiative. This is the largest single-year housing investment in the history of the City of Seattle.

