Homeless

Mayor Benjamin takes part in national level housing priority discussion

By Connor Lomis
WIS-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – As American cities continue to confront housing and homelessness challenges, mayors are calling for Congress to act. Mayor Steve Benjamin joined Chairwoman Maxine Waters, Dayton Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to talk about prioritizing housing support in the build-back better plan. A...

