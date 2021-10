CHICAGO - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he would be disappointed if the Chicago Bears packed their bags and moved out of Soldier Field. "There's something about having them in the city and nearby that's attractive to me, and something I care about. It's just there's a tradition I think that we all feel, many of us, about the city of Chicago. Having said that, this is a private enterprise engaging with city governments to decide what's best for them," Pritzker said.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO