Former Andalusia resident, Debbie DuPree Williams, will be signing her debut novel, “Grave Consequences,” at the Blue Bird Coffee House on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10:30 a.m. Williams is Alabama-born and reared. From the age of three, she was singing with her big sister, Bobbie DuPree Foshee, in churches all over the Dothan, Alabama, area. At the age of nine, her family relocated to Andalusia, Alabama, where Debbie put down roots and flourished as a part of the local community. She has long since forgotten the number of weddings in which she was the soloist. Fast forward to college at Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham and two music degrees, one in vocal performance, the other in music education.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO