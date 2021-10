Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed some more details about Satoru Gojo's new design for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! Following the end of the anime's debut season, it was announced that Gege Akutami's original manga series would be getting its own feature film next instead of a full second season of the TV anime. This new movie will also change things up a bit as it tackles a very important prequel story that will showcase some of the characters and major events that happened before Yuji Itadori joins the action in the main series. It also comes with some new looks for fan favorites such as Gojo.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO