Book: The Knowledge: A Richard Jury Mystery

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(364 pages, mystery, 2018) A gunman shoots two glamorous people outside of a London casino/art gallery. The gunman then jumps into a London black cab and goes for a long ride around London, exactly as if he wasn’t guilty of a crime. The cab driver Robbie Parsons fears for his life and signals to other black cab drivers along the way. They contact the local young pickpockets (think Baker Street Irregulars), who join in the chase. And street urchin extraordinaire Patty Haigh catches up with the gunman at Heathrow. Patty befriends the gunman, and they both catch a flight to Nairobi, the capital of Kenya!

