General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares were gaining ground Thursday after the company updated its long-term financial guidance at its investor day event. The biggest headline number from day one of the event Wednesday was GM’s updated long-term guidance. The auto giant said it plans to double annual revenue to $280 billion by 2030. In addition to growing revenue, GM said it is targeting operating profit margins of between 12% and 14%. In 2020, GM reported an operating profit margin of just 7.9%.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO