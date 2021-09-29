CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Here are the possible Silver Line extension routes the MBTA is considering

By Nik DeCosta-Klipa
Boston
Boston
 8 days ago

"We are still developing these ideas."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5lP0_0cBosebm00
A Silver Line bus stopped at the SL3 terminus in Chelsea, to which service was expanded in 2018. Lane Turner / The Boston Globe

The MBTA’s potential extension of the Silver Line is beginning to take shape.

During a meeting Tuesday evening, officials presented the preliminary routes they’ve developed as part of the project to potentially expand Silver Line bus service into Everett, Medford, Malden, Somerville, and Cambridge, as well as Charlestown and downtown Boston.

Specifically, the proposed routes would extend from the SL3‘s current end in Chelsea to Everett Square, Malden Center, Wellington, Sullivan Square, Kendall Square, and Haymarket.

The proposed routes are far from being finalized, and “in some cases, there are multiple options” for getting to the various hubs, noted MassDOT planner Doug Johnson.

“We are still developing these ideas, so they are subject to change,” Johnson said, encouraging local residents to provide feedback on the ideas.

A draft map presented during the meeting showed six potential overlapping routes circling through Everett and then looping back to either Kendall Square or downtown Boston through East Somerville or Charlestown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2n9n_0cBosebm00

The proposed routes generally follow the alignment of the long-proposed Urban Ring transit project, providing underserved communities in Chelsea and Everett faster and more direct transit options to the area’s major employment, medical, and educational centers, in addition to Logan Airport.

Johnson also noted that the Silver Line extension wouldn’t simply be a new bus route; rather, officials would invest in a number of bus infrastructure changes to deliver “bus rapid transit-level quality of service,” he said.

“Think of the SL3 busway in Chelsea, where the Silver Line has its own dedicated space,” Johnson said.

“We’re also talking about things like shelters at bus stops; signal priority at traffic lights so that buses can glide through intersections rather than waiting for a long time at red lights; level boarding at bus stops where, when you’re standing at the bus stop, you’re at the same level as the bus, you don’t have to step up or down to get in; and other features like that that really enhance bus service and make it more like rapid transit than like traditional bus service,” he said.

Silver Line extension stops would also be spaced farther apart than traditional bus routes.

That doesn’t necessarily mean there’d be a dedicated busway running through the entire swath of Everett, Somerville, and Cambridge.

Johnson said they’ll need to consider “tradeoffs” with general traffic, street parking, and other transit, where “constraints” exist. But “where constraints do not exist, we will assume the highest level of transit priority possible,” he said.

There are many questions still remaining, such as whether the extension would simply be a continuation of the SL3 or a new “SL6” route — and where transfers would occur if the latter option is chosen. Additionally is the question of how the routes could be combined (hypothetically, the SL3 could be extended into Everett and Malden, while a different SL6 route branches back to Somerville and Cambridge).

The entire analysis won’t be completed until next spring.

“The next phase of this study is to evaluate those full routes and compare them against each other to see which provide the most benefit to riders, as well as the potential costs, and other factors,” Johnson said Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate locks in deal to vote on debt ceiling hike Thursday

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural hurdle to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes, around 7:30 p.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Cambridge, MA
Traffic
City
Charlestown, MA
Everett, MA
Traffic
Chelsea, MA
Traffic
City
Boston, MA
Somerville, MA
Traffic
City
Chelsea, MA
City
Somerville, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Cambridge, MA
City
Medford, MA
City
Everett, MA
CBS News

18 former NBA players charged in alleged $4 million health care fraud scheme

Eighteen former NBA players have been indicted and accused of defrauding the league's health and benefits plan of nearly $4 million, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The former players were charged with conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The scheme lasted from about 2017 through 2020 when the former...
NBA
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

CIA creates new mission centers focused on China and technology

CIA Director William Burns announced a series of organizational changes intended to hone the agency's focus on key national security challenges, including the launch of two new mission centers, one focused on China and another dedicated to transnational and technological threats. The China Mission Center "will further strengthen our collective...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta Bus#Kendall Square#Silver Line#Infrastructure#Mbta#Massdot#Urban Ring
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy