New top teams in Division 2, 3 headline Week 5 Michigan boys high school soccer rankings

The Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association released its fifth set of rankings this week, and two of the state’s four divisions have a new No. 1 team. St. Joseph moved up from No. 3 to No. 1 in Division 2 following the Bears’ 2-1 win over defending state champ and previous top-ranked team Richland Gull Lake, and Grosse Ile moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 in Division 3, after the defending state champs picked up four convincing wins, including a 3-0 decision over Riverview.