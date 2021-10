There is a difference between a great horror movie and a great scary movie. Many, among them The Blair Witch Project and The Wicker Man, intersect. Others, like Get Out or Scream, are more suspenseful than particularly terrifying.Just in time for Halloween, we’ve ranked the former – movies that are masterful on their own, but specifically because they seem to grip you, leave you shaken, and refuse to let go of your subconscious long after the credits have rolled.15. Don’t Look Now (1973)The first of two Nicolas Roeg films on this list, Don’t Look Now is not only a haunting...

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO