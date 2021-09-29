CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Ramsay infuriated a celebrity chef when he said Greek cuisine is better than Italian

By Anneta Konstantinides
Insider
Insider
Gordon Ramsay said he thinks Greek food is better than Italian.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

  • Gordon Ramsay shocked celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo when he said Greek food is better than Italian.
  • Ramsay and D'Acampo debated the two cuisines on their new show, "Gordon, Gino, & Fred Go Greek."
  • "Greece never gets the look-in that France has or the Italians," Ramsay said during the episode.
There's no doubt that Greek and Italian food are two of the most beloved cuisines around the world.

But Gordon Ramsay revealed that he has a clear favorite between the two during the premiere of his new UK series, "Gordon, Gino, & Fred Go Greek."

During the episode, which aired on ITV on Monday, Ramsay discussed Greek cuisine as he sailed around Crete with Italian celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo and restaurateur Fred Sirieix.

"Greece never gets the look-in that France has or the Italians," Ramsay said. "Honestly, I think Greek cuisine is better than Italian cuisine."

D'Acampo silently stared at Ramsay in disbelief for a second before putting his glass of champagne down to debate the Michelin-starred chef .

"No, you're not serious," he said.

As Ramsay laughed, D'Acampo turned to Sirieix - hoping to find an ally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNiHP_0cBosVc700
Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo couldn't believe Ramsay preferred Greek to Italian cuisine.

ITV

"Say something, say something!" he exclaimed.

But Sirieix made it clear he was on Ramsay's side.

"The thing is, in Crete for example, this is one place in the world where people live up to 90, 100 years old," he told D'Acampo. "And that's because of the food and the climate."

D'Acampo went on to say that the Italian diet is "one of the most famous diets in the world."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236b4T_0cBosVc700
D'Acampo and Ramsay debate Italian and Greek cuisine.

ITV

"People are living many, many years," he added.

"They live longer here in Greece," Ramsay shot back.

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that a celebrity chef has angered an Italian.

Martha Stewart made headlines when she released a new recipe for pasta carbonara. Italian chef Barbara Pollastrini told Insider that Stewart's version of the classic dish gave her a "heart attack."

Read the original article on Insider

