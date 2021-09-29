What Season Is It?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLittle bit of life lately with salmon, sunshine, and seasons!. We came home from the beach last week to a fridge that looked like this (and that’s after we had to toss out the funky milk!). You know I always say that a well-stocked fridge is of utmost importance!!. Note:...

thepioneerwoman.com

How to Season a Turkey Perfectly for Thanksgiving

The turkey steps into the spotlight every Thanksgiving, but if you don't treat it right, this simple bird can come out of the oven a touch…bland. Thinking about how to season a turkey for the best flavor is just as important as figuring out how much turkey to serve or planning your Thanksgiving menu itself. Brining and basting have—for good reason—been the go-to methods in recent years, but there are other ways to gussy up the main dish (and, sometimes, it's just as simple as salt and pepper!). Here's everything you need to know to serve up a tasty bird at the big feast.
klkntv.com

Local Red Lobster permanently closed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Red Lobster located at 6540 O St has officially shut down according to a Red Lobster spokesperson. “After more than 44 years of being part of the Lincoln community, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close our restaurant at 6540 O Street. This decision was not made lightly, but it is necessary after being unable to reach an agreement with our landlord,” said a Red Lobster spokesperson.
Ohio State
Virginia State
EatThis

The #1 Worst Nut to Snack On, Says Dietitian

Perhaps the most versatile of foods, we use nuts in a range of dishes and even as a crunchy garnish to both desserts and healthy sides—from bowls of vanilla ice cream to fruity salads! Nuts can also be enjoyed as a sweet or savory snack all on their own. For example, you might nibble on a handful of salted peanuts at a baseball game during the summer months, but crave a honey-roasted variety in the wintertime.
Only In Michigan

The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Ready for a day trip in Michigan that strays a bit from the norm? While there are so many wonderful cities and towns to explore throughout the Great Lakes State, there’s something special about uncovering a locale where the pace of life is a bit slower and more peaceful. When you’re ready to unwind, do […] The post The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
urbanmatter.com

Top 6 Polish Restaurants in Chicago You Must Try

Chicago has one of the largest Polish populations outside of Poland. So, it’s not surprising that the city has some of the best Polish food in the world. And although not Polish myself (still Eastern European), I am surrounded by their food and culture daily. From places that span decades to newcomers that are putting modern spins on classic recipes, there are plenty of good options. Here are my top 6 picks of the best Polish restaurants in Chicago.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
Kyle Smith

The 3 Best Places To Get Mexican Food In Chicago

While Chicago is often known for its pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are three of the highest ranked Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in the Windy city.
KGUN 9

Cream Cheese Corn Casserole Is Rich, Creamy And Perfect For Fall

As brightly hued leaves tumble from the trees and temperatures slowly ease downward, we start to yearn for homey, warm dishes that nourish us — body and soul. From stews to casseroles, the dinner table is one of the first places we start to see (and celebrate) the shift toward autumn.
Only In Ohio

The Jumbo Margarita At La Fogata Grill In Ohio Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

If you’re a fan of drinking margaritas, you’ll be pleased to hear that there are more than a handful of delicious places to find them here in Ohio. Today’s destination is one of the very best. La Fogata Grill in Pickerington is known for its Jumbo Margaritas, which compliment just about anything from the menu. […] The post The Jumbo Margarita At La Fogata Grill In Ohio Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
Only In Northern California

The Sandwiches From This Roadside Community Store In Northern California Are Definitely Worth A Stop

Westport is a tiny hamlet located right along California State Route 1. The coastal community is unincorporated with a population of just 60 residents, so you may be tempted to pass right through if you find yourself traveling in the area. However, we would strongly advise you not to overlook this wonderful little town on […] The post The Sandwiches From This Roadside Community Store In Northern California Are Definitely Worth A Stop appeared first on Only In Your State.
