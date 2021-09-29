5 things to know about Gov. Newsom's $15B climate package

You may have heard about Gov. Gavin Newsom's multi-billion-dollar climate package. But do you know what's in it and how it will help Californians?. Let's start in Sequoia National Park with the General Sherman Tree. It's one of the largest living trees in the world, and it's been standing there for over 2,000 years. When it was a baby sapling, Greek Mathematician Eratosthenes proved the Earth was round. Park officials recently shrouded its base in protective foil to keep it from being lost in forest fires. And it's protection and prevention like this that's driving Newsom's billion-dollar bid too. And here's what's in it: