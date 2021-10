How do you feel about a one-stop shop? To some, it may seem overwhelming, but I love a store (online or brick and mortar) where I can find all I need. When there are dinners to plan, papers to grade, lessons to create, and practices to get the kiddos to – convenience and efficiency are very necessary. At Home Depot or Lowe’s, in many cases, you can pick up just about all you need for an entire renovation. Or if you go to Target, you can fill your pantry, pick up a cute t-shirt, and prepare your house for the next holiday. Not bad, right? Can an educator find an online world like that? Why yes!

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO